Bishop Releases Statement on Lawsuit Settlement

The Diocese of Erie has released a statement after winning a federal lawsuit involving religious liberty.

In 2012, the Diocese of Erie filed just one of more than a dozen federal court cases as a result of the Affordable Care Act. The diocese challenged its participation in the health care program because it would have been required to provide its employees with contraceptives.

The Bishop Lawrence Persico says they joined in on the suit because they wanted to protect religious liberties. While churches were exempt from following the ACA, most church-affiliated organizations were not. That included Catholic charity agencies, Catholic hospitals, schools and universities.

The case was argued before the Supreme Court in March of 2016. The federal government signed a settlement agreement to close the lawsuits on Friday.