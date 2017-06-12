Blaney Wins Pocono 400

Ryan Blaney won his first Monster Energy Cup race Sunday at Pocono. Blaney held-off Kevin Harvick down the stretch to get the win. Blaney, who grew up watching his father, Dave, compete in the Cup series at Pocono and elsewhere, was understandably excited after winning so close to where his father and grandfather, dirt-track legend Lou Blaney, lived in Hartford Township, Ohio. The victory was the 99th for the storied Wood Brothers Racing team and only the fifth since 1990. Harvick was second, Erik Jones was third, followed by Kurt Busch fourth and Brad Keslowski fifth. Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s farewell season took another dive when he retired early in the Pocono 400 because of a blown transmission.