The Columbus Blue Jackets throttled the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday night 7-1. Sidney Crosby scored his NHL leading 23rd goal for the Pens in the first period, but they wouldn’t find the net the rest of the night. The Blue Jackets scored four times in the third-period to earn the blowout win. Columbus improves to 22-5-4. Matt Murray took the loss in the nets for the Penguin who fall into a tie with the Blue Jackets with 48 points in the Eastern Conference.