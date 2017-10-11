Bona Women Honored by Coaches Association

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The St. Bonaventure University women’s soccer team continued its excellence in the classroom this past academic year, again earning recognition from the United Soccer Coaches Association by receiving the organization’s Team Academic Award.

The Bonnies compiled a 3.38 cumulative team GPA during the 2016-17 academic year to receive the honor. College Team Academic Award recipients are active members of the United Soccer Coaches College Services Program with a composite grade point of average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster.

It marks a continuation of success academically for the Bonnies as head coach Steve Brdarski’s program has been honored with the Team Academic Award in 11 consecutive years. In all, St. Bonaventure women’s soccer has earned the USCA Team Academic Award 16 times.

St. Bonaventure has also earned recognition from the NCAA by ranking in the top 10 percent of women’s soccer teams in the nation for Academic Progress Rate (APR) the past two years as well. The APR accounts for eligibility, retention and graduation and provides a measure of each team’s academic performance.