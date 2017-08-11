Bona Women’s Hoops Opponents Announced

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The 2017-18 schedule for the St. Bonaventure University women’s basketball team became a bit clearer Thursday as the Atlantic 10 Conference released its team pairings for the league’s 14 members.

The Atlantic 10 will again play a 16-game conference schedule which allows teams to face every opponent once and three teams twice. St. Bonaventure will play home-and-home series against Duquesne, George Mason and Rhode Island during the upcoming season.

St. Bonaventure will entertain 2017 WNIT entrants Duquesne, George Washington and Saint Joseph’s at the Reilly Center while Davidson, UMass, Richmond, George Mason and Rhode Island will all visit Western New York as well.

The Bonnies have road dates set at Dayton, Duquesne, George Mason, Fordham, La Salle, Saint Louis and VCU.

The complete 2017-18 schedule with dates and times will be announced at a later date.

The 2018 A-10 Championship will feature six first-round games being played on campus sites on Tuesday, Feb. 27 before heading to Richmond, Friday, March 2 through Sunday, March 4 for the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship final games. The top two championship seeds will receive a bye, with the remainder of the field facing off in games hosted by seeds 3-8 for the first round. For the second consecutive year, the women’s championship will place an increased emphasis on the regular season in a fan friendly format.

St. Bonaventure will be in its second season under head coach Jesse Fleming and welcomes back six players including leading scorer senior Mariah Ruff (13.9 ppg). Also back is starting point guard Jalisha Terry, sixth woman Mckenna Maycock along with sophomores Rhianna Council and Danielle Migliore and redshirt sophomore Keely Fresh.

Women’s basketball season tickets are $45 for adults and $25 for children ages 5-12. To reserve season tickets, contact the SBU Ticket Office at (716) 375-2500 or email tickets@sbu.edu. For more information, visit GoBonnies.com/Tickets.

HOME OPPONENTS

Davidson, George Washington, UMass, Richmond, Saint Joseph’s, Duquesne, George Mason, Rhode Island

ROAD OPPONENTS

Dayton, Fordham, La Salle, Saint Louis, VCU, Duquesne, George Mason, Rhode Island