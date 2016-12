Canisius outscored the Bonnies Thursday night 106-101 in overtime at the Reilly Center. Matt Mobley’s three pointer with four seconds left forced overtime at 89-all. The Golden Griffs made 15 three’s in the game and the Bonnies had 11 three’s. Mobley led the Bonnies with 33 points. David Endoh had 18 points. Jaylen Adams had 17 points before fouling out. And Denzell Gregg had 15 points. The Bonnies fall to 8-4. Canisius has won five straight and is 8-5.