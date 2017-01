The Bonnies host St. Joe’s tonight in a key Atlantic 10 game. Tipoff at the Reilly Center is at 7pm. St. Joes is 9-9 overall and 2-4 in the A-10. The Bonnies are 4-2 in conference play. James Demery and Lamarr Kimble lead the Hawks in scoring averaging 14 points per game apiece. Both coaches will wear sneakers tonight in support of the Coaches vs Cancer “Suits and Sneakers” awareness week.