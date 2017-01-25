Bonnies Rally Past St. Joes

Nope. Try again.
The Bonnies rallied from 18 points down Tuesday night to dump St. Joes 67-63 at the Reilly Center.  Josh Ayeni hit a bi basket with 91 seconds left and Jaylen Adams was 4 for 4 at the free throw line in the finals seconds to give the Bonnies the come from behind win.  Adams led the Bonnies with 19 points and was 7 of 7 from the line on the night.  Ayeni had 12 points off the bench and Matt Mobley added 13 points.  Denzel Gregg had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds. The Bonnies, who improve to 5-2 in the Atlantic 10, closed the game on a 21 to 4 run.

 

