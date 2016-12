A 17 year-old boy is facing charges after he grabbed a troopers gun and fired a round into a snow bank after an incident Tuesday afternoon in Machias. State police say that Gavin Hayes was arrested after a trespassing incident and ran from troopers after being cuffed, was tackled and felt to the ground, grabbed the trooper’s gun and shot it at a snow bank. Hayes was recaptured and is being held without bail in the Cattaraugus County Jail.