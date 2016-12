The Port Allegany boys won their holiday tournament Tuesday night by downing Port Allegany 31-29. Brandon McCaslin led the Gators with 14 points.

Galeton won the consolation game downing Austin 44-34.

Kane beat Youngsville 63-39 in the Sheffield Sports Boosters Tournament. Andrew Buchheit led the Wolves with 20 points. Chad Greville added 17 points.

Sheffield dumped Union 65-54.