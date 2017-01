Otto Eldred dumped Smethport Wednesday 51-34 in North Tier hoops. Dylan Close and Jordan Sherwood each had nine points apiece for OE. Caleb Lutz led the Hubbers with 16 points.

Oswayo Valley topped Galeton 62-37. Theo Henry led the way with 21 points. Garrett Babcock added 14 points.

Coudy rolled over Northern Potter 79-19. Owen Chambers led the Falcons with 25 points.

Austin fell to Cameron County 50-37. Mason Vaneti and Blake Burgett each had 10 points apiece for Austin.