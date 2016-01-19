Bradford Man Accused of Throwing Infant

UPDATE: The assault charges were dismissed. The other’s were bound to McKean County Court.

A Bradford man is accused of throwing a 17-day-old boy at the baby’s mother during a domestic incident late Saturday night.

Police say at just before midnight on West Corydon Street they met with the woman who told them 26-year-old Jeremiah Smith threw the infant at her while he was kicking her out of the house. She did catch the baby.

While officers were there Smith did allow the woman to get the child’s belongings from the house, but he also confront her about telling police he threw the infant at her.

Court papers say he then tried to run away from the scene, but police caught up with him a block away. They had to use a Taser on him when he resisted arrest, and then had to physically place him in the police car.

He’s in jail on $50,000 bail.

The baby was evaluated at Bradford Regional Medical Center.