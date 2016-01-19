Bradford Man Accused of Throwing Infant

UPDATE: The assault charges were dismissed. The other’s were bound to McKean County Court.
A Bradford man is accused of throwing a 17-day-old boy at the baby’s mother during a domestic incident late Saturday night.
Police say at just before midnight on West Corydon Street they met with the woman who told them 26-year-old Jeremiah Smith threw the infant at her while he was kicking her out of the house. She did catch the baby.
While officers were there Smith did allow the woman to get the child’s belongings from the house, but he also confront her about telling police he threw the infant at her.
Court papers say he then tried to run away from the scene, but police caught up with him a block away. They had to use a Taser on him when he resisted arrest, and then had to physically place him in the police car.
He’s in jail on $50,000 bail.
The baby was evaluated at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
The woman is lying about it. She has contacted family members saying that they were close to each other and he handed the baby to her NOT THREW THE BABY!!! And now the woman is contacting family members of his trying to figure out how to get him out of jail.
Look I am the child’s mother and I would live to see the records where i said this!
I am his older sister and I would like to let everyone know my brother does have anger issues but has NEVER harmed a child!!! I honestly do not personally know his ex however I have talked to my brother during their on and off relationship and she has made up a few things in the past!!!
Rumor mill suggests this ain’t his first rodeo with abuse. Suggested he reportedly beat his ex numerous times. If that’s true and he abused that child there is a special hell on earth he deserves
I hope he rots in there. I can’t stand people like this
Funny how many people who are victims of domestic violence change their story when their “loved one” is arrested. They just go back again, and again, and again…..
Sad situation that sounds like it is just going to perpetuate itself.
“Court papers say he then tried to run away from the scene, but police caught up with him a block away. They had to use a Taser on him when he resisted arrest, and then had to physically place him in the police car.”
Yup cuse an innocent man would run from the police. =/ Whatever helps you sleep at night.
Wellies, enough said.
If he is so innocent why would he run from the cops therefore he is guilty i know he threw the baby and he also threw her down stairs wile she was pregnant and beat on her and the mother Don’t want to get him out of jail she don’t want him anywhere near her or the baby. He’s a low life piece of s*** that should be in jail for life
That’s why all charges were dropped cuz she admitted about lying about it!!! And she doesn’t even have custody of her baby…..she is nothing but a lying and disgraceful person!