Bradford Man Charged With Rape

A Bradford man is charged with rape after an incident early this morning.
Court papers say a woman walked to the home of Seth Travis, where he tried to kiss her and she told him “no,’ and pushed him away. He continued to try to kiss her while she was trying to fight him off. He used a restraint type hold to hold her down, and had intercourse with her. Police say that afterward, he insisted that she stay with him. She told him she had to leave because her father was meeting her outside, and then she ran to a friend’s house.
Besides rape, Travis is charged with indecent assault, simple assault and harassment. He’s in McKean County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Ever hear of the word “alleged?” The court papers “allege” things. A jury or judge decides fact. You just convicted the man. You stated he did things. I know nothing about this case, but this is sloppy reporting. The media needs to understand its power, and it has power to sway public opinion. You should know better…
http://www.newscript.com/allege.html
The best way to use the words “allege,” “alleged” and “allegedly” is not to use them at all. Instead, have your scripts reveal who is making the claim by using phrases such as “police say” or “prosecutors say” followed by the substance of the allegation. For example, a story about a bank-robbery suspect that contains the sentence
…34-YEAR-OLD MILLARD FILLMORE ALLEGEDLY ROBBED THE “BANK NOW” BRANCH ON CHURCH STREET….
should be rewritten so that the sentence reads
…POLICE SAY 34-YEAR-OLD MILLARD FILLMORE ROBBED THE “BANK NOW” BRANCH ON CHURCH STREET….
As another example, if a sentence in a story about a local government official facing trial for corruption reads
…ZONING BOARD PRESIDENT DOLLY MADISON IS ALLEGED TO HAVE TAKEN BRIBES FROM DEVELOPERS….
rewrite the script into something like
…PROSECUTORS SAY ZONING BOARD PRESIDENT DOLLY MADISON TOOK BRIBES FROM DEVELOPERS….
Always use the verb “say” in such scripts. Avoid the temptation to employ other verbs (such as “claim,” “state” or “charge”) when reporting allegations. Other verbs bring connotations that will color your reporting. For example, if your script has police claiming that an individual committed a crime, your listeners may well interpret the script as indicating that you the reporter do not believe the police. To speak of someone charging an allegation implies legal actions — charges — have been filed. To maintain as unbiased and accurate a report as possible, stay with the neutral verb “say.”
Ok. This may be true with technology “alleged” statement. Yet I fully agree with Mike, when I read this article, for me, it read he did, without a doubt, do the crime. I also find it amusing that you claim it is better to use the word “say” then “alleged” yet I have read “alleged” numerous times in articles for others in regards to crimes when charges have been filed. So your argument is mute.
Not to be anything but who I am, I use the words ‘police say’ more often than ‘alleged’ because by stating that the police or court say this does not convict the man of a crime, it instead shows that they are following protocol. The new reports that say ‘alleged’ are not necessarily wrong, but at the same time, they make the very guilty party look innocent when they are clearly not.
So quit talking about the ‘alleged’ and ‘police say’ and remember that there is a girl who has suffered being sexually assaulted. While you are here talking about grammar and what is correct to say and not, she is traumatized and you seem very heartless. If it winds up being false accusations, then you can bring up the grammar used and how it was incorrect. Until then, quit focusing on that and remember there is a victim here.
Well said, Winnie. And I have taken out the more graphic parts of the story. If I knew who the victim was I would apologize to her for putting it there in the first place. It was a lapse in judgement on my part on a very bad day. Regular readers of this site and our former news blog know that I do not normally report rapes/sexual assaults that graphically.
It’s definitely not the way I have reported those stories in the past! As I said, I really don’t know what happened other than I was a human who makes mistakes and has lapses in judgement. Thank YOU for taking the time to say something nice.