Bradford Man Charged With Rape

A Bradford man is charged with rape after an incident early this morning.

Court papers say a woman walked to the home of Seth Travis, where he tried to kiss her and she told him “no,’ and pushed him away. He continued to try to kiss her while she was trying to fight him off. He used a restraint type hold to hold her down, and had intercourse with her. Police say that afterward, he insisted that she stay with him. She told him she had to leave because her father was meeting her outside, and then she ran to a friend’s house.

Besides rape, Travis is charged with indecent assault, simple assault and harassment. He’s in McKean County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.