Bradford Officials Investigating Possible Gas Leak

The Bradford City Fire Department is investigating multiple reports of a possible gas leak in downtown Bradford this morning.

Police and firefighters responded to calls shortly before 9 this morning saying there was a strong smell of gas in the air. Calls came in first from the Main Street and High Street areas.

Fire department officials say that a source of the smell has yet to be found, and that they are unsure whether the smell came from natural gas or crude oil. Gas companies and local oil companies have been notified and are checking their equipment and supplies.

The fire department is continuing to field calls about the smell, but officials say there is no immediate danger. Stay tuned for updates to this story.