Steve Stidd Not Guilty on All Charges

Bradford businessman Steve Stidd has been found not guilty on all charges in the 2015 shooting death of his former son-in-law Mel Bizzarro in the parking lot behind Togi’s Restaurant on East Main Street in Bradford.

Stidd had been charged with first degree murder, third degree murder, and homicide in Bizzarro’s death. Shortly after 1:30 this afternoon, after brief deliberations, the jury returned not guilty verdicts on all three charges.

The 65-year-old Stidd was confronted by Bizzarro in the parking lot on January 16, 2015. An altercation occurred which ended with Stidd shooting Bizzarro. Stidd warned Bizzarro that he had a gun, but Bizzarro would not let up, eventually head-butting Stidd. The incident came after years of physical and verbal abuse by Bizzarro against him and his daughter, Michelle, Bizzarro’s estranged wife.

Stay tuned to Newsradio 1490 WESB throughout the day for more information.