The Boston Bruins rallied from a 2-0 deficit Thursday night to dump the Buffalo Sabres 4-2. Ryan Spooner scored twice in the final four minutes to give the Bruins the come from behind win. Marcus Foligno and Kyle Okposo scored for the Sabres. Matt Moulson assisted on both goals.

Buffalo had 16 first period shots on goal, but 17 the rest of the way. The Sabres have just one regulation win in its last six games.