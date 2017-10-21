Budget Cut for Chautauqua

It appears a tax cut is on the way for people living in Chautauqua County. A proposed budget by Chautauqua County Legislators would cut the county tax rate by 4 cents per thousand full value. That’s according to Pierre Chagnon, Chair of the Audit and Control Committee. At Thursday’s meeting, the panel finalized the proposed changes. There was a $11,000 savings from the sheriff’s department’s helicopter insurance need. The county budget, along with amendments by legislators is scheduled to be voted on Wednesday.