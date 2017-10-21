Nope. Try again.
Budget Cut for Chautauqua

Local, Local News

It appears a tax cut is on the way for people living in Chautauqua County.  A proposed budget by Chautauqua County Legislators would cut the county tax rate by 4 cents per thousand full value.  That’s according to Pierre Chagnon, Chair of the Audit and Control Committee.  At Thursday’s meeting, the panel finalized the proposed changes.  There was a $11,000 savings from the sheriff’s department’s helicopter insurance need.  The county budget, along with amendments by legislators is scheduled to be voted on Wednesday.

