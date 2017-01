Bogosian scored his first goal of the season in overtime and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in the second game of a back-to-back for both teams. Sabres captain Brian Gionta and Cody Franson also scored. Lehner stopped 36 shots on goal. Artturi Lehkonen and Phillip Danault scored for Montreal, and Price made 35 saves. The Sabres improved to 3-4-1 in back-to-backs after beating Detroit 3-2 in overtime on Friday.