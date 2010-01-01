Catt County Has 1st Female DA

Cattaraugus County officially has its first female district attorney.

Machias native Lori Rieman took the oath of office this afternoon in Ellicottville.

Rieman was first assistant district attorney for eight years under outgoing DA Ed Sharkey, who she beat by a 2 to 1 margin in November’s election.

One of the cases she’ll tackle in her new job involves the death of 80-year-old Wilbur Norton of Delevan, who was killed in his apartment last month. An arrest has not been made yet.