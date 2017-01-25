Causer Hosting Vet Service Reps

In an effort to ensure area veterans receive the services and support they need, Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) is hosting veterans service representatives at his area offices during the month of February.

Dan Falls of the American Legion will be at the Coudersport office, 107 S. Main St., on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Appointments should be made by calling the office at 814-274-9769.

Melissa Davis of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) will be at the Bradford office, 78 Main St., on Monday, Feb. 6, from 1-3 p.m., and at the Kane office, 55 Fraley St., on Monday, Feb. 13, from 1-3 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

The representatives will offer veterans assistance with issues such as compensation, education, pension, health care and death benefits.

Service hours at the Kane office are canceled in January due to the New Year’s holiday and will resume in February. For more information, visit www.RepCauser.com.