Charges Withdrawn Against Two

All charges against an Eldred man who had been accused of resisting arrest last fall have been withdrawn.

Ross Degolier had also been charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and harassment.

The Otto Eldred Regional Police Department charged him after the alleged incidents in Eldred on October 4.

~~

Burglary and other charges against a Kane man have been withdrawn.

28-yearold Shane Horton had been charged after an incident in September at his ex-girlfriend’s home.

The other charges that were withdrawn were criminal trespass and criminal mischief.