The Kansas City Chiefs dumped the Denver Broncos Monday night 29-19 on WESB. Harrison Butker kicked five field goals to lead the Chiefs. Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith and Travis Kelce hooked up in the air seven times for 133 yards and a touchdown. Denver quarterback Trevor Siemian was intercepted three times and the Broncos fumbled twice. The Chiefs improve to 6-3 and the Broncos fall to 3-4.