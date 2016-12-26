Chiefs Throttle Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs throttled the Denver Brocnos Sunday night 33-10. Wide receiver Travis Kelce had 11 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown to pace the Chiefs offense. Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith was 25 of 36 for 244 yards and a touchdown pass. The Chiefs, who improved to 11-4, were already assured of a wild card when Pittsburgh beat Baltimore earlier in the day. But a win next weekend in San Diego and an Oakland loss would give them the division title for the first time since 2010 and a first-round bye and home playoff game.