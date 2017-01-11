Child Pornographer Set for Sentencing

A man found with child pornography in his Minard Run Road home is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in McKean County Court.

Joseph Smith was found with multiple images of child pornography on his computer after Bradford Township Police and agents with the Attorney General’s Child Predator Section executed a search warrant in his home. This was part of an ongoing investigation by the attorney general’s office.

Smith is charged with dissemination of photographs and/or film of child sex acts. The attorney general’s office is prosecuting the case.