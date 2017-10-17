Chronic Wasting Disease Informational Program at Pitt-Bradford

The Kinzua Quality Deer Cooperative (KQDC) will have information on Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in deer available to hunters on Sunday, October 29, at the Deer Season Kick-Off at University of Pittsburgh-Bradford, starting at noon. The information will be in a one-page handout that hunters can take home with them once they have attended the FREE seminars of their choosing at the Deer Season Kick-Off.

“We know hunters will be coming to listen to the seminars and have lunch with us, but we want to take this extra step and provide this information in a take-home format so hunters can learn how to help prevent the spread of CWD, AND how they can be safe from CWD,” said Brad Nelson, KQDC Leader. “CWD has been detected in wild deer just south of DuBois and we want hunters to fully appreciate how they can play an important role in preventing the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) from southern Pennsylvania to north of I-80.”

The following information is provided as a service to northern tier hunters who hunt in or near the Kinzua Quality Deer Cooperative (KQDC), a 74,000 acre area west of Bradford managed for quality habitat and a healthy population of deer by cooperating land managers.

Here’s what you can do to protect YOUR deer herd:

1) Do not shoot any suspicious deer. Instead, call the Northcentral Region Office of the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) at 570-398-4744 or email pgc-ncregion@pa.gov. The PGC will send an officer trained in handling deer with CWD out to dispatch the deer and the deer will also be tested to determine the presence or absence of CWD.

2) DO NOT bring deer parts harvested south of I-80 back to the northern tier unless you are bringing back only antlers, cape, or deboned meat.

Here’s what you can do to protect yourself IF you hunt south of DuBois in a Disease Management Area (DMA):

1) If you have a DMAP permit for DMA 3 (just south of DuBois) or another antlerless permit, and you harvest a deer, drop the deer head into one of the eight deer head drop boxes to be tested for CWD.

2) If you harvest a trophy buck within the DMA and want to have the head mounted, take it to one of the taxidermists listed on the website of the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Protect yourself by using a taxidermist trained to remove the tissue needed for CWD tests.

3) If you harvest a deer within a DMA south of DuBois, take the deer to an approved meat processor. Please do not bring a deer you shot in a DMA back home north of I-80. Protect your deer herd!

4) If concerned about CWD, freeze the meat and wait for CWD test results. The results should be back in about two weeks.

A complete list of approved taxidermists and meat processors is on the PGC website, www.pgc.pa.gov. Click on Wildlife on the top of the website page; then click on Wildlife-Related Diseases.

The KQDC will once again be offering FREE check station services to hunters at its deer check station on SR 59 at Timberdoodle Flats. We really want to check in more antlerless deer harvested through the DMAP permit system. Reporting your DMAP harvest allows us to obtain better information on the health of the deer herd. Volunteers and staff at the check station will age your deer and take measurements. No CWD testing will be done at the check station.

The check station will be open the first two days of the rifle deer season and again on the first Saturday. All hunters checking their deer at the check station will receive a raffle ticket for a Thompson Venture rifle of the caliber of their choice. Hunters bringing in their harvest from an antlerless or DMAP permit will receive two raffle tickets on the rifle. The raffle will be drawn at the end of the rifle deer season.

The KQDC is almost 75,000 acres of public and private lands managed to improve deer populations and habitat. The land is west of Bradford and north of Kane in McKean County. The cooperators are Sand County Foundation, Allegheny National Forest Vacation Bureau, Allegheny National Forest, Bradford Water Authority, Forest Investment Associates, Collins Pine Co. (Kane Hardwood), and RAM Forest Products. Additional information can be obtained at www.kqdc.com or www.Facebook.com/The KQDC.

