The City of Bradford Police Department is looking for information on whereabouts of 28-year-old Daniel L. Hazzard.

There is an active felony arrest warrant for Hazzard in connection with an aggravated assault with a brick.

Anyone with pertinent information is asked to contact The City of Bradford Police Department by phone at 814-887-4911, using the website www.cityofbradfordpolice.com or Facebook at www.facebook.com/cobpd