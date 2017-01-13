Cops: Man Had 113 Bags of Heroin

A man is accused of having 113 bags of heroin in his car — along with a 13-year-old child.

Jamestown police say they stopped 31-year-old Felix Rodriguez-Gomez at about 8:15 p.m. because he was driving recklessly on North Main Street. They charged him with driving while ability impaired by drugs, and with a Leandra’s Law violation.

While he was being processed at the city jail officers found the heroin on him, and charged him with criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child. He was sent to Chautauqua County Jail.