Police say an Olean man has admitted to going into around 30 unlocked vehicles throughout the city, and stealing a number items from at least 10 of them.

Olean Police say among the items 34-year-old David Showers Jr. took were cash, loose change and cigarettes.

The thefts happened over the past two weeks. Showers was arrested Tuesday night and charged with 10 counts of petit larceny. Police say more charges are pending the outcome of their investigation.