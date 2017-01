A Pennsylvania man is facing charges for driving 109 mph on Interstate 86 in Cattaraugus County.

State Police say they tried to stop 20-year-old Tristan Drake of Troy but he refused to pull over and then got off the highway at the School House Road exit. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office got involved in the pursuit, and Drake was eventually stopped in the Village of Randolph.

He was charged with unlawfully fleeing from a police officer, and issued multiple traffic tickets.