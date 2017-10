A Little Valley man is accused of having LSD.

Sheriff’s deputies say they pulled over a car driven by 21-year-old Jeremy Bordini at 12:30 this morning on Route 219 in the Town of Concord and found 29 LSD tabs on a piece of cardboard.

His passenger, 22-year-old Carl Herman of Ellicottville, has two bags and a package of marijuana.

Herman was released on his own recognizance, but Bordini was taken to the Erie County Holding Center.