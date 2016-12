Three people are behind bars after being found with a large quantity of methamphetamine and more than 20 pounds of marijuana Thursday in Jamestown.

Police say 25-year-old Jamell Trapp had half a pound of meth and about one pound of marijuana; 25-year-old Luis Deleon-Lopez had 11 1/2 pounds of marijuana; and 25-year-old Raymond Jiminez-Valentin had 12 pounds of marijuana.

The arrests are part of an ongoing investigating by city police and New York State Police.