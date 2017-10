A 62-year-old man who worked as a scorekeeper for the Forestville Central School District’s sporting events is facing a dozen child pornography charges.

State police say they got a report about Robert Howard in July and started their investigation into to possible child pornography he was getting from the Internet. He was arrested late last month and sent to Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.

He no longer works for the school district.