A contractor from Coudersport has been charged with felony home improvement fraud. Court records say that 52 year-old Drexel Connelly was hired by a woman to do construction work at her High Street home and never performed the work. The lady told police that she gave Connelly $5,000 for materials to jump-start the construction work and she never heard from him again after the check was cashed. Connelly is free on $10,000 bail.