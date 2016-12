Bradford City Council meets tonight, and is expected to vote on a budget for 2017.

The budget approved on first reading on December 13 including a tax increase of half a mill. Property owners with a $50,000 home would pay about $30 more.

The budget usually changes between the first and second readings as officials work on trimming more from it.

During the last council meeting, Mayor Tom Riel said he would not vote for a tax increase.