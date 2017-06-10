Couple Charged for Endangering a Child

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff deputies are reporting a case of endangering the welfare of a child. According to reports 59 year old Jerry R. Henderson Jr. And 53 year old Crystal A. Henderson were arrested for an incident that took place in the Village of South Dayton on June 8th. The Hendersons were charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Crystal Henderson was also charged with harassment in the second degree. Both were issued an appearance ticket and are scheduled to appear at the Village of South Dayton court at a later date.