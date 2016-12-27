Nope. Try again.
Cowboys Throttle Lions on WESB

The Dallas Cowboys throttled the Detroit Lions Monday night 42-21 on WESB.  Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant threw a touchdown pass and had two touchdown catches himself in the rout.  Ezekiel Elliott ran for two TDs for the Cowboys who  kept the Lions from clinching a postseason berth in the win.  The Cowboys are 13-2 and have home-field advantage for the NFC playoffs.  Despite a second straight loss the Lions at 9-6 still control their   postseason fate and can win the NFC North title with a win Sunday night over the packers on WESB.

