Cowboys Throttle Lions on WESB

The Dallas Cowboys throttled the Detroit Lions Monday night 42-21 on WESB. Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant threw a touchdown pass and had two touchdown catches himself in the rout. Ezekiel Elliott ran for two TDs for the Cowboys who kept the Lions from clinching a postseason berth in the win. The Cowboys are 13-2 and have home-field advantage for the NFC playoffs. Despite a second straight loss the Lions at 9-6 still control their postseason fate and can win the NFC North title with a win Sunday night over the packers on WESB.