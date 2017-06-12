Coyote Moon Duo at Lunch in the Square

The second “Lunch in the Square” of the season will be held on Wednesday, June 14 at Veterans’ Square from 11:30 until 1:00 pm. Entertainment will be provided by Coyote Moon Duo”.

Participating restaurants include, The Landmark Cafe, Chu Lee Gardens, John Williams European Pastry Shop, A Slice of the 80’s, Chef’s 117 and Dawg Gone It. “Lunch in the Square is a popular event,” said Main Street Manager, Chelsea Schwab. “The great restaurants and entertainment we have lined up for this month’s lunch, as well as the nice weather we are expecting on Wednesday should make for an enjoyable event. Schwab added. “It’s a great way to switch up your lunch hour routine and enjoy our downtown and the warm weather. Last month’s lunch was a great success with the new setup of vendors on Marilyn Horne Way. It really opened up the Square and gave the event more of a festival feel.”

Free parking will be available on Pine Street and Main Street from the Square to Congress Street from 11:30-1:00pm. Marilyn Horne Way will be closed from11:00-1:00 for the event.

The ‘Lunch in the Square’ program is sponsored by The Downtown Bradford Business District Authority.