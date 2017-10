The Emporium based State Police report a one vehicle accident on route 120 at the intersection of Downey Hollow Road early Thursday morning. According to reports, the operator of the vehicle lost control of his car and drove through a utility pole, causing his vehicle to roll over. The operator of the vehicle fled from the scene. He was later located a half mile north of where his car crashed. The operator, whose identity was not reported, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.