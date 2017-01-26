CRCF Accepting Scholarship Applications Starting Feb. 1

Area students can begin applying for scholarships managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation on February 1.

Students can apply using the online scholarship portal at cattfoundation.org/scholarships. Filling out one common application allows students to apply for awards from 50 scholarship funds.

Scholarships are available to students throughout the region (including Cattaraugus, Allegany, Chautauqua and McKean (PA) counties) for a multitude of interests and career/educational goals.

Applicants will submit supporting documentation such as transcripts and recommendation letters using the online portal as well.

Last year 79 area students received over $100,000 in awards from Foundation-managed scholarships funds.

More information about scholarships, including a comprehensive list of available scholarships and a tutorial on using the scholarship portal, is available at cattfoundation.org/scholarships.

Applications will be due April 3.

Students and parents are encouraged to contact CRCF Manager of Donor Services Ryan Michelle Wilcox with questions at 716-701-4024 or ryanmichelle@cattfoundation.org.

Anyone interested in establishing a new scholarship fund may contact the foundation for more information.

Established in 1994, the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation is growing good by connecting donors to the causes they care about most in the region. Grants from the foundation support many areas, including education, scholarships, health care, the arts, community development, human service, and youth development. To learn more, call (716) 301-CRCF (2723), email foundation@cattfoundation.org, or visit online at www.cattfoundation.org. CRCF is also on Facebook (facebook.com/cattfoundation) and Twitter (@CattFoundation).