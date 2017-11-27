Criminal Charges Possible in Fatal Hunting Accident

The Chautauqua County district attorney is considering criminal charges against a Sherman man being investigated for fatally shooting a woman who was walking her dogs.

43-year-old Rosemary Billquist died after being shot in the hip Wednesday in the hunting accident.

34-year-old Thomas Jadlowski told investigators he thought Billquist was a deer when he fired. When he heard a scream, he ran to her, called 911 and put pressure on her wounds. Investigators said the shooting happened after sunset, which is a violation of state hunting regulations.

DA Patrick Swanson said Monday that he would be meeting with representatives from the Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Environmental Conservation during the day to discuss the case.