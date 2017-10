The Chicago Cubs dumped the Washington Nationals Thursday night in the NLDS 9-8. And for the third year in a row, the Cubs are in the NL Championship Series. Addison Russell drove in four runs to pace the Cubs. The Cubs trailed 4-1, then led 8-4 and 9-6, in a game that lasted more than 4 1/2 hours and ended after midnight on Friday. The Cubs advance to the NLCS to face the LA Dodgers beginning Saturday night in Los Angeles.