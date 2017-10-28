Day 4 of the Steve Stidd Trial

Friday afternoon in the Steve Stidd trial jurors got to hear from a number of State Police and Bradford City Police officers who testified about what steps they took the morning of January 16th, 2015 after the shooting death of Melvin Bizzarro. Bradford photographer jay Bradish testified about crime scene photos he took for the Bradford City Police department. Bradish took 79 photos in all. Now during the afternoon break juror number 10 was excused for personal reasons she was replace by an alternate juror. The jury also got to hear from the adult daughter of Melvin Bizzarro.

She testified about two separate occasions when her mother Michelle Bizzarro was physically attacked by her father. But it was the testimony of Maplevale truck driver Kevin Rhebergen, that laid the foundation for the shooting death of Bizzarro. While making a delivery to Togi’s Family Restruant, Rhebergen saw a confrontation between Stidd and Bizzarro just prior to the shooting. Rhebergen testified it appeared that Bizzarro hit or push Stidd causing him to stumble backwards. He also stated that Stidd told Bizzarro that he had a gun. The trial of Steve Stidd continues Monday at 9am.