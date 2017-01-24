Day Five at the Morrisroe Trial

The fifth day of testimony in the fatal hit and run trial of Paul Morrisroe of Marshburg included a return to the case of former Morrisroe attorney Paul Miller who retired from law last summer due to health reasons. Dr. Lawrence Guzzardi testified for the defense Monday saying that due to his calculations there would have been no signs of impairment for state police to observe on the morning of June 3 several hours after the accident on June 2 at 10:15pm. Several state police troopers were cross examined by the defense and lead attorney Robert Kinnear. Morrisroe is facing several charges, including homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana in connection with the death of Dakota Heinaman of Cyclone on June 2, 2015.