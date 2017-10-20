Dodgers Headed to World Series

The LA Dodgers are headed to the World Series for the first time in 29 years. Thursday night the Dodgers pounded the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs 11-1 in game five of the NLCS. Enrique Hernandez homered three times and drove in a record seven runs. Clayton Kershaw was the winner allowing one run on three hits in six innings of work in the game five win. Kershaw will be on the mound again when the Dodgers host the Yankees or Dodgers Tuesday night in Game 1 of the World Series. The Dodgers win the NLCS four games to one.