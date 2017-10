The LA Dodgers whipped the Chicago Cubs Tuesday night 8-1. With the win the Dodgers grab a three games to none lead in the NLCS. Yu Darvis pitched into the seventh inning to get the win. Darvis allowed one run on six hits. Chris Taylor again homered for the Dodgers and added an RBI triple. Andre Ethier also homered and was 2 for four on the night. The Dodgers can grab their 22nd NL pennant tonight with a win in Chicago.