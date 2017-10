The Los Angeles Dodgers dumped the Houston Astros Tuesday night, in 100 degree heat, 3-1 in game one of the World Series. Justin turner’s tiebreaking, two run homer in the sixth won it for the Dodgers. Clayton Kershaw was the winner for LA allowing just three hits and no runs in seven innings of work. He also had 11 strikeouts on the night. Game two is tonight, also in Los Angeles. Rich Hill pitches for the Dodgers and Justin Verlander counters for the Astros.