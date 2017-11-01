Dodgers Win Game Six

The LA Dodgers topped the Houston Astros Tuesday night 3-1 in game 6 of the World Series. A decisive game seven is tonight, also in LA. Corey Seager’s sacrifice fly in the sixth provided the Dodgers with the winning run. Chris Taylor had tied the game in the sixth with an RBI double. Joc Pederson homered for the Dodgers in the seventh, the 24th home run of the World Series. It was the third home run of the World Series for Pederson. Yu Darvish starts game seven for the Dodgers and Lance McCullers goes for the Astros.