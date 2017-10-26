Drug Arrests in Jamestown

Jamestown police found a large amount of cocaine and some guns on a home on Hedges Avenue. Officers including the Jamestown SWAT team executed a search warrant at the home and found nearly 30 grams of cocaine, three handguns, and drug paraphernalia. 45 year old Cindy Cunningham, 39 year old Anthony Cunningham, and 21 year old Maiker Anderson were all charged with criminal possession of a weapon and a controlled substance, as well as criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Police say more charges are expected.