Local drug charges against a Bradford man facing similar federal charges have been bound to McKean County Court following a preliminary hearing this morning.

19-year-old Ryan Buterbaugh is facing seven felony charges in connection to incidents in April and May.

As we told you before the holidays, Buterbaugh has also been charged for selling cocaine and marijuana in Cattaraugus and Erie counties in New York State.

He remains in McKean County Jail without bail because of the federal charges.