Drug Seller Pleads Guilty Again

A man who was arrested on drug charges a few days after being released from prison on similar charges has pleaded guilty in Cattaraugus County Court.

45-year-old Eliot “Pig” James was arrested in August after police found crack cocaine in his apartment, which they had been watching since his release from prison. At the time of his arrest, police said they didn’t find much cash so they thought James hadn’t quite gotten back into the swing of things yet. His first arrest for selling drugs was in 1996.

James is scheduled for sentencing on January 2.